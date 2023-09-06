AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jon Stewart, Rita Wilson, Tracy Morgan and more to appear at 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Stand Up For Heroes

For the 17th year in a row, ABC correspondent Bob Woodruff‘s eponymous foundation and the New York Comedy Festival are saluting our veterans with the Stand Up for Heroes benefit.

On November 6 at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, Jon Stewart will be on hand to hail service members and their families. And the former Daily Show host will be in good company.

Jon’s fellow comedians Tracy Morgan, Jimmy CarrRonny Chieng and Shane Gillis will be there, as well as Rita Wilson, Josh Groban, John Mellencamp and singing duo The War and Treaty.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded after the journalist was seriously injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006. He and his family launched the initiative as a way to give back, and to “raise awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invest in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

austin-butler-and-tom-hardy-hit-the-road-in-motorcycle-gang-drama-‘the-bikeriders’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Austin Butler and Tom Hardy hit the road in motorcycle gang drama ‘The Bikeriders’

20th Century Studios Danny Lyon's famous 1968 photo book of motorcycle enthusiasts, called The Bikeriders, has been adapted into a star-studded film of the same name, the trailer of which just revved onto YouTube. Oscar nominees Austin Butler and Tom Hardy lead the cast, which also stars Emmy winner Jodie Comer, Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon and The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus. Set in 1965, the movie from writer Jeff […]

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%