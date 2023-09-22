AD
National News

Judge to hear arguments for summary judgment in New York AG’s $250M lawsuit against Trump

September 22, 2023

Background
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the New York attorney general’s $250 million fraud lawsuit are scheduled to appear in New York Supreme Court Friday for a pre-trial conference.

Judge Arthur Engoron is expected to hear arguments on a motion for summary judgment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing Trump, his children and his company of “grossly” inflating the former president’s net worth by billions of dollars and cheating lenders and others with false and misleading financial statements.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing in the case and his defense is asking the judge to decide the case before trial based on what the they argue is a lack of evidence.

The trial is currently scheduled to get underway on Oct. 2 and is expected to take about three months, according to Engoron. But the start of the trial could be delayed if a state appeals court upholds a last-minute legal challenge by Trump after the former president filed suit against the judge.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

