AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kacey Musgraves meets her doppelgänger at Madame Tussauds

todaySeptember 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

Here’s your chance to meet Kacey Musgraves in person. Well, sort of.

Madame Tussauds Nashville will unveil a brand new wax figure of Kacey on Friday, September 29.

Kacey recently paid her doppelgänger a visit and shared photos of the meetup on Instagram.

“Took a trip to uncanny valley. This is so weird and brilliant and I love it. Thanks for snatching me into immortality, @madametussaudsusa Go see me, y’all. Xx,” she captions the Instagram carousel, which features various shots of her and her wax figure.

“What an honor, I never even knew I wanted this to be a bucket list moment,” Kacey adds in a press release. “You all did an amazing job.”

Madame Tussauds USA has also shared video footage of Kacey seeing her wax figure for the first time on YouTube.

To grab tickets to see Kacey’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds Nashville, visit madametussauds.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%