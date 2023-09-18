Kalvin Lewis Announced as Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Kalvin Lewis as an Assistant Coach of Schreiner University Men’s Basketball.

Lewis comes to Schreiner after most recently serving as an overseas basketball coach where he was able to win an Icelandic league regular season championship and playoff championship going 20-2. Before coaching overseas, Coach Lewis served as a high school head basketball coach having multiple playoff teams, and leading a team to an appearance in the state final four.

Before beginning his coaching career, Coach Lewis played 4 years of collegiate basketball at Missouri Baptist University in Saint Louis, Missouri where he was able to total over 1,200 points, and lead in assist and steals multiple years.