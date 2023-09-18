AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Kalvin Lewis Announced as Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach

todaySeptember 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Kalvin Lewis as an Assistant Coach of Schreiner University Men’s Basketball.

Lewis comes to Schreiner after most recently serving as an overseas basketball coach where he was able to win an Icelandic league regular season championship and playoff championship going 20-2. Before coaching overseas, Coach Lewis served as a high school head basketball coach having multiple playoff teams, and leading a team to an appearance in the state final four.

Before beginning his coaching career, Coach Lewis played 4 years of collegiate basketball at Missouri Baptist University in Saint Louis, Missouri where he was able to total over 1,200 points, and lead in assist and steals multiple years.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%