Buck Country Music News

Kane Brown talks “I Can Feel It,” why he can’t wait to perform it live

todaySeptember 25, 2023

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Kane Brown recently released his hotly anticipated new single, “I Can Feel It.”

The uptempo track, which was co-written by Kane, samples Phil Collins‘ 1981 hit “In The Air Tonight.” So, what inspired that interpolation?

“This song came after we were trying to find somebody to perform with me at Stagecoach,” Kane recalls. “Phil Collins was one of the people we wanted, and after we were in Canada, we wrote this song.”

“I immediately fell in love with it, with the drum feel. It’s so familiar to a lot of people,” he says.

With “I Can Feel It” ushering in a new music chapter, Kane’s looking forward to performing the song onstage soon.

“I’m really excited to play it live. I immediately saw the image of it after we wrote it, and I can’t wait for everybody to hear it and get to jam along to it,” shares Kane.

Tickets to Kane’s 2024 In The Air Tour go on sale Thursday, September 28, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and a full list of dates, visit tour.kanebrownmusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

