Kansas extends their Fork in the Road 50th anniversary tour until May, 2024

Kansas will be extending the celebration of their 50th anniversary well into next year. The band just extended their Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour, which will now keep them on the road through May, 2024.

The new dates kick off February 2 in Pensacola, Florida, hitting such cities as Toledo, Ohio; Morristown, New Jersey; Albany, New York; Providence, Rhode Island, and more, wrapping May 18 in New Haven, Connecticut. The new additions also include the tour’s first stop in Kansas, with two shows in Salina, March 22 and 23.

“The way audiences have received the 50th Anniversary Tour has been spectacular,” Kansas drummer and original member Phil Ehart shares. “It only made sense to extend the tour into 2024.” He adds, “Heck, the first 50 dates didn’t even include the state of Kansas. You know we must perform there!”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time. The tour next hits Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, September 12. A complete list of dates can be found at kansasband.com.