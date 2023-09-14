Kelsea Ballerini is The Original Donut Shop’s new ambassador

Kelsea Ballerini has been announced as The Original Donut Shop’s first celebrity ambassador.

Forged from her love for coffee, Kelsea spoke with E! News recently about her new partnership and how she likes to enjoy her favorite cup of joe.

“Everyone in my life knows that I’m not a morning girl,” says Kelsea. “I wake up and make a cup of coffee, and depending on the day and the mood that I’m in, I’ll either do a normal Donut Shop Original with a little oat milk or I’ll spice it up and do the Twix flavor.”