AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Labor Day weekend travel forecast: What to know before hitting the road, heading to the airport

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Greg Bajor/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As the summer winds down, Labor Day weekend travel is about to get underway. Here’s what you need to know before hitting the road or heading to the airport.

The skies

Labor Day weekend is projected to be the third-busiest travel weekend of the year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Expedia expects Friday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 4 to be the weekend’s busiest days to fly.

Domestic flights are averaging $226 per ticket this Labor Day weekend, down 11% from last year and down 20% from 2019, according to Hopper.

American Airlines and United Airlines both said their busiest travel days of the weekend will be Thursday, Aug. 31 and Friday, Sept. 1.

The Transportation Security Administration said it expects an 11% increase in passengers this Labor Day weekend compared to last year. The agency projects its busiest day to be Friday, Sept 1.

The TSA added that this summer has been the busiest summer travel period on record

The roads

The busiest time on the roads over Labor Day weekend will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, according to transportation analytics company INRIX. But on Sept. 1, drivers should still expect worse-than-normal traffic between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Car rentals are averaging $41 per day, down 14.5% from this time last year, according to Hopper. The most popular cities for rental car pickups are Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas; and Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sheryl-lee-ralph-announces-rebrand-of-her-nonprofit-the-diva-foundation
insert_link

Entertainment News

Sheryl Lee Ralph announces rebrand of her nonprofit The DIVA Foundation

ABC Sheryl Lee Ralph has announced a rebranding and expansion of her nonprofit charitable organization, The DIVA Foundation. The announcement of the rebrand came on Thursday, August 31. The DIVA Foundation, which Ralph founded 33 years ago to deliver urgent messaging, and fight the stigma surrounding the awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS, is launching a rebrand and expansion in response to changing needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this, […]

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%