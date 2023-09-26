AD
Buck Country Music News

Lady A brings “Love You Back” to ‘Today’

todaySeptember 26, 2023

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Lady A joined NBC’s Today to perform their brand new song, “Love You Back,” and 2013 chart-topper, “Downtown.”

While on the show, the group also talked about their ongoing Request Line Tour as well as Charles Kelley‘s sobriety journey and how that’ll shape their upcoming music.

“Dave and I wrote a song called ‘As Far As You Could,” which is kind of a goodbye letter. So I think some of that artistically will get into our music. But we’ll still sing ‘Bartender’ and ‘Need You Now,'” Charles shares as his bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood laugh. “But I think it just wants us to be more honest with our songwriting in general.”

Hillary also revealed there’s more new music on the way. “We’ve been writing and recording and can’t wait for the whole project to come out,” she says.

“Love You Back” is available now wherever you listen to music. 

For tickets to Lady A’s Request Line Tour, visit their website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

