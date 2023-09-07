AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson on her nine CMA Awards nominations: “It’s absolutely surreal”

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Lainey Wilson leads the CMA Awards nominations for a second consecutive year with a total of nine nods, including one for Entertainer of the Year.

Her jaw-dropping reaction to the news was shared via a photo on Instagram.

“Holy moly y’all. Someone pinch me. I can’t believe my eyes. [face holding back tears emoji],” Lainey captions the post. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve done this year for my own music and these collabs with my brothers @hardy and @jellyroll615. Thank y’all for having me on these songs [heart emoji].” 

“Being nominated in each of these categories amongst my friends means the world to me,” she continues. “And the coveted Entertainer Of The Year category?! It’s absolutely surreal. We bust our butts out there on the road every dang night to give y’all the best show possible and I have the time of my life doing it.”

“All I gotta say is thank y’all. I love country music [rock on emoji],” adds the “Heart Like A Truck” hitmaker.

Lainey’s fellow Musical Event of the Year nominee Jelly Roll also shared his excitement for her nominations.

“My sister @laineywilson got 9 nominations — holy f******- there is one category she is competing against herself. This woman is on fire – so happy for you Lainey. LETS GOOOOOOOO,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 57th CMA Awards airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jelly-roll-“can’t-believe”-his-cma-nominations,-shares-excitement-for-“sister”-lainey-wilson
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll “can’t believe” his CMA nominations, shares excitement for “sister” Lainey Wilson

ABC/Larry McCormack Jelly Roll has earned five CMA nominations — and it's a feat that's left him feeling both excitement and disbelief. "5 CMA nominations. I can’t believe it, like literally," Jelly writes on X, formerly known as Twitter.  The categories Jelly's nominated for are Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year. "Need a Favor" got a nod for both Single […]

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%