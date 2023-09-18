AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lauren Alaina returns to country radio with “Thicc As Thieves”

todaySeptember 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Lauren Alaina is headed back to country radio with her new single, “Thicc As Thieves.”

Originally released as a duet with Lainey Wilson, Lauren dropped a new solo version of the song on September 18 and officially announced it as a single.

“This juicy Georgia peach is taking her booty back to country radio, and releasing another version of Thicc As Thieves!” Lauren captions an Instagram post alongside a new single cover image. “Why have one when you can have two? Go check it out wherever you stream music!! This one’s for you girls!!! [peach emoji]”

“Thicc As Thieves” is featured on Lauren’s latest EP, Unlocked. The six-track set arrived in June and serves as Lauren’s debut project with Big Loud Records.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%