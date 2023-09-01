AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Look What You Made Me Do: Meg Ryan’s rom-com return bumped by Taylor Swift’s theater takeover

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Bleecker Street Films

Just when Meg Ryan thought it was safe to go back to the theater, Taylor Swift decided to dominate movies, too.

Ryan’s directorial effort What Happens Later, which stars the romantic comedy veteran and David Duchovny, was to open October 13. 

However, on Thursday, August 31, it was announced the concert film of Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour was dropping in AMC Theaters on that date. In response, Bleecker Street Films announced it’s steering clear of what’s already becoming a glitter-covered box office iceberg. 

The studio announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that its much-awaited “Megassaince” will be delayed by two weeks.

Responding to Taylor’s post on X about the movie, the studio gave a twofer name-drop of her songs, writing, “So we’ll take our time…Are you ready for it? Meg Ryan ends her 14-year rom-com hiatus and the #Megaissance begins with #WhatHappensLater, now happening…later. Coming only to theaters November 3!”

It was a smart move: The Eras Tour film already broke presale records for the theater chain AMC, earning $26 million in single-day ticket sales the day the movie was announced.

As reported, The Exorcist: Believer was scared away by Taylor, too, moving its October 13 date up to October 6 to avoid the competition. “Look what you made me do,” producer Jason Blum commented.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘what-we-do-in-the-shadows’-stars-talk-longevity,-vampiric-—-and-gif-—-immortality
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ stars talk longevity, vampiric — and gif — immortality

(L-R) Novak, Guillén, Proksch -- FX/Russ Martin The two-part season 5 finale of FX's Emmy-nominated comedy series What We Do in the Shadows is now streaming on Hulu.  The mockumentary series spun off from the Taika Waititi/Jermaine Clement film of the same name centers on a group of vampires living in secret on Staten Island, New York. ABC Audio caught up with the cast before the SAG-AFTRA strike. Harvey Guillén plays Guillermo, the vampire human familiar, or […]

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%