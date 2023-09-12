AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Luke Bryan to host new Hulu docuseries, ‘It’s All Country’

todaySeptember 12, 2023

ABC/Eric McCandless

A new docuseries, It’s All Country, is coming to Hulu.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning serve as executive producers, with Luke doubling as host for the six-episode series.

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, a press release shares that It’s All Country will explore the timeless country songs and singers that have transformed country music’s landscape forever.

The series will also celebrate the genre’s growing stateside and global appeal while highlighting defining artists and performances.

Coming up, Luke and Peyton will join forces as hosts for the 57th annual CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

