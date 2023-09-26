AD
Lynyrd Skynyrd hosting hometown concerts preparty and whiskey signing

todaySeptember 26, 2023

R. Diamond/Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd recently launched their own Hell House whiskey as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of their debut album, Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd’. Now they’re giving fans a chance to get an autographed bottle of the booze. 

Skynyrd, who formed in Jacksonville, Florida, is set to play two homecoming shows in nearby St. Augustine on October 5 and 6. Ahead of the concerts they’re hosting a preparty at Whitey’s Fish Camp in Fleming. The bash will include lots of great experiences for fans, including a meet and greet and a chance to have their whiskey bottles signed by Skynyrd members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke.

“Returning to [Florida] to celebrate 50 years of music and memories is incredibly special to us,” Johnny shares. “We can’t wait to connect with our fans, old and new, during this unforgettable homecoming and introduce them to Hell House Whiskey.”

The bash is happening October 4 and is only open to fans 21 years of age or older. All those attending must purchase a bottle of Hell House whiskey on site.

Hell House whiskey is named after the Hell House Cabin, where Skynyrd founding members Ronnie Van ZantGary Rossington and Allen Collins created Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd’. Fans who can’t make it to the preparty can still purchase the whiskey at hellhousewhiskey.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

