National News

Man dies after swarm of bees attacks him on porch of his own home

todaySeptember 21, 2023

pablohart/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 59-year-old man has died after he was attacked and stung by a swarm of bees on the porch of his own home.

The incident occurred in Harlan County, Kentucky — located on the southeastern part of the state on the border with Virginia — on Tuesday when the unnamed victim was moving an old bag of potting soil from the porch of his home when he disturbed a swarm of bees inside the bag, the Harlan County Coroner’s Office said in a post on social media detailing the event.

“CPR was started by family, continued by Lifeguard Ambulance and the Emergency Department until those attempts failed,” authorities said.

Deputy Coroner John W. Jones responded to the hospital following the failed attempts and subsequently pronounced the 59-year-old male victim deceased in the emergency room at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The investigation still continues by Deputy Coroner Jones and our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” Jones said in the statement.

The victim’s family has been notified but officials are withholding the name of the man until all his family members have been made aware.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

