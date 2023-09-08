AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Matt Rife sets first Netflix comedy special

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Gotham/GC Images

Matt Rife, one of the biggest comedians on the planet at the moment thanks to social media, has booked his first comedy special for Netflix.

The comic, whose first sold out world tour, ProbleMATTic, kicked off in July, will headline Matt Rife: Natural Selection for the streamer, dropping before the end of the year.

The special will reportedly be shot during Matt’s two-night stand at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on September 22 and 23 as the ProbleMATTic World Tour rolls on.

Netflix says it surprised Matt with the news on a billboard for his upcoming birthday, September 10.

For his part, the hunky comedian called it “a dream.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

