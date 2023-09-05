AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Matthew McConaughey preps release of children’s book ‘Just Because’

todaySeptember 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

On his Instagram on Tuesday, Matthew McConaughey told his fans he is voicing the audio version of his new children’s picture book, Just Because.

The Oscar-winning actor said the book is for children, “but it’s also for the kid in all of us.” He said the idea for the book came to him in the middle of the night.

Taking the form of a “Bob Dylan ditty, a scat-rap song,” McConaughey said he wrote down the fruit of his nighttime Eureka moment, thinking it “would be good for my kids, a good conversation starter.”

They liked it, the New York Times-bestselling author said, as did other families he tried it out on before sending it to a publisher.

The book, with illustrations from Renée Kurilla, will be released to retailers on September 12.

According to the publisher’s description on Amazon, the book is a “soulful and irreverent collection of life lessons that empowers readers, big and small, to celebrate how we are all full of possibility. Why? Just because.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘the-sound-of-freedom’-studio-sets-date-for-next-film,-‘cabrini’
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘The Sound of Freedom’ studio sets date for next film, ‘Cabrini’

Director Alejandro Monteverde -- Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Angel Studios Angel Studios, the company behind the crowd-funded sleeper blockbuster The Sound of Freedom, has set March 8, 2024, as the release date for its next film, Cabrini. The trailer to the film, which was directed by Sound of Freedom's Alejandro Monteverde, screened before the theatrical release of the hit child trafficking thriller that starred Jim Caviezel. The new film centers […]

todaySeptember 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%