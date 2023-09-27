Megan Moroney taps Kameron Marlowe + Mackenzie Carpenter for deluxe ‘Lucky’

Megan Moroney‘s Lucky (Deluxe Edition) has arrived.

The expanded collection features three new songs, including a collaboration with Kameron Marlowe on “Fix You Too” and Mackenzie Carpenter on “Nothin’ Crazy.”

“[I] wanted to include these extra songs as a thank you for embracing my debut album and loving it as much as you have over these past few months – y’all have completely made this the best year yet already [crying emoji] i appreciate y’all more than you know & can’t wait to see y’all on the road soon!” Megan shares on Instagram.

The deluxe version of Lucky is available now wherever you listen to music. To preorder a vinyl copy of the record, head over to Megan’s merch store.

Megan is approaching the top 40 on the country charts with her latest single, “I’m Not Pretty.”