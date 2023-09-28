AD
Sports News

Men’s Golf Finishes 2nd at Bulldog Fall Invitational

todaySeptember 28, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to Beaumont, California, to compete in the Bulldog Fall Invitational at the Morongo Tukwet Golf Club, hosted by the University of Redlands.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 2nd place with a total three-round score of 872 (288, 297, 287).

On the individual level, the highest finish for Schreiner after three rounds was graduate senior, Drew Hermesmeyer, who shot even par with a total score of 216 (71, 74, 71) and finished tied for 7th. 

Also with a top twenty individual finish was Jake Sitterle who finished tied for 11th with a total score of 217 (72, 74, 71), and John Martinez who finished tied for 14th with a total score of 219 (75, 73, 71).

Schreiner Men’s Golf – Bulldog Fall Invitational

1. Claremont Mudd Scripps

2. Schreiner University

  • Drew Hermesmeyer – 216
  • Jake Sitterle – 217
  • John Martinez – 219
  • Colin Perez – 224
  • Matthew McKenzie – 225

3. California Lutheran

4. Pomona-Pitzer

5. Redlands

6. Whitworth

7. Embry-Riddle

T8. Menlo College

T8. Linfield

10. Chapman

11. La Verne

12. Willamette

13. Hope International

14. Providence Christian

15. Lewis & Clark

Written by: Schreiner University

