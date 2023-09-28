Men’s Golf Finishes 2nd at Bulldog Fall Invitational

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to Beaumont, California, to compete in the Bulldog Fall Invitational at the Morongo Tukwet Golf Club, hosted by the University of Redlands.
As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 2nd place with a total three-round score of 872 (288, 297, 287).
On the individual level, the highest finish for Schreiner after three rounds was graduate senior, Drew Hermesmeyer, who shot even par with a total score of 216 (71, 74, 71) and finished tied for 7th.
Also with a top twenty individual finish was Jake Sitterle who finished tied for 11th with a total score of 217 (72, 74, 71), and John Martinez who finished tied for 14th with a total score of 219 (75, 73, 71).
Schreiner Men’s Golf – Bulldog Fall Invitational
1. Claremont Mudd Scripps
2. Schreiner University
- Drew Hermesmeyer – 216
- Jake Sitterle – 217
- John Martinez – 219
- Colin Perez – 224
- Matthew McKenzie – 225
3. California Lutheran
4. Pomona-Pitzer
5. Redlands
6. Whitworth
7. Embry-Riddle
T8. Menlo College
T8. Linfield
10. Chapman
11. La Verne
12. Willamette
13. Hope International
14. Providence Christian
15. Lewis & Clark
