KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team finished in 5th place at the John Bohmann Memorial Invitational in Seguin, Texas.

The Mountaineers traveled to Seguin, Texas, to open up their fall season at the John Bohmann Memorial Invitational, hosted by Texas Lutheran University.

As a team, Schreiner Men’s Golf finished in 5th place with a total three-round score of 875 (290, 290, 295), putting them ahead of SCAC opponent Texas Lutheran University (897) and Belhaven University (897).

Drew Hermesmeyer – 215 (69, 71, 75)

Ryan Warneke – 219 (73, 72, 74)

Jake Sitterle – 221 (76, 73, 72)

Matthew McKenzie – 221 (73, 74, 74)

John Martinez – 225 (75, 74, 76)

