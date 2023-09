Men’s Soccer Announces 2023-2024 Season Schedule

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team has officially announced their match schedule for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Schreiner Men’s Soccer 2023-2024 Season Schedule (All times CST)

August 24 Schreiner @ TAMU-SA (Exhibition) San Antonio, TX 3:00 PM

August 26 Schreiner vs Huston-Tillotson (Exhibition) Kerrville, TX 3:30 PM

September 1 Schreiner @ Belhaven University Jackson, MS 7:00 PM

September 3 Schreiner @ Millsaps College Jackson, MS 11:00 AM

September 8 Schreiner vs Howard Payne University Kerrville, TX 3:00 PM

September 10 Schreiner @ McMurry University Abilene, TX 3:00 PM

September 13 Schreiner @ Sul Ross State University Alpine, TX 3:30 PM

September 17 Schreiner vs East Texas Baptist University Kerrville, TX 2:00 PM

September 22 Schreiner @ LeTourneau University Longview, TX 1:00 PM

September 24 Schreiner vs Dallas Christian College Kerrville, TX 4:00 PM

September 29 Schreiner @ Texas Lutheran (SCAC) Seguin, TX 7:30 PM

October 1 Schreiner @ Southwestern University (SCAC) Georgetown, TX 3:00 PM

October 6 Schreiner vs Austin College (SCAC) Kerrville, TX 4:00 PM

October 8 Schreiner vs University of Dallas (SCAC) Kerrville, TX 2:30 PM

October 14 Schreiner vs Trinity University (SCAC) Kerrville, TX 3:00 PM

October 22 Schreiner @ Colorado College (SCAC) Colorado Springs, CO 1:00 PM CST

October 27 Schreiner @ Centenary College (SCAC) Shreveport, LA 5:00 PM

October 29 Schreiner vs Univ. of St. Thomas (SCAC) Kerrville, TX 3:00 PM

“Beginning the season with a trip to Mississippi will allow us to grow closer as a team for four days and continue our development from the preseason. The pre-conference schedule from September 1st to September 24th provides us with competitive matches that will allow us to grow more confident before we have two massive games to start conference play against Texas Lutheran and Southwestern. The conference schedule has us pitted against the top two favorites for the title for our last two home games of the year. We expect these final two home games will have massive implications on the final conference standings.” – Darren Bauer, Head Men’s Soccer Coach

To view the 2023-2024 Men’s Soccer Schedule (Click Here)