Men’s Soccer Defeats Dallas Christian College 4-3

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team won their home non-conference match against Dallas Christian College 4-3.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Crusaders from Dallas Christian College.

It was a high scoring performance from both sides as seven total goals were scored throughout the match. Schreiner got the match started with a goal scored by Manuel Coya in the 26th minute off an assist from Zaaron Gonzalez. However, Dallas Christian answered with a goal of their own just a few minutes later, sending the match into halftime with a score of 1-1.

As the second half got underway, the Mountaineers got right back into action with a goal scored by Iseah Hernandez in the 49th minute off an assist from Anthony Cruz. Schreiner would then score another goal as Travis Matthews found Angel Pinela to put the Mountaineers up 3-1 in the 63rd minute.

With the match approaching the final buzzer, the Crusaders ramped up their intensity and made a late push to get back in the match. Dallas Christian would score another goal in the 70th minute to cut Schreiner’s lead to 3-2 with just twenty minutes left to play. However, the Mountaineers cushioned their lead again with a goal scored by Zaaron Gonzalez in the 78th minute off an assist from Bhodey Miller, putting Schreiner back up by two goals.

The insurance goal by Schreiner then proved to be nessesary as the Crusaders scored a final goal with six minutes left to play. Thankfully, the goal would be too little too late as the clock expired with a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Mountaineers.

Scoring Summary

Manuel Coya – 26′ (assisted by Zaaron Gonzalez)

Iseah Hernandez – 49′ (assisted by Anthony Cruz)

Angel Pinela – 63′ (assisted by Travis Matthews)

Zaaron Gonzalez – 78′ (assisted by Bhodey Miller)

