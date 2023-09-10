AD
Sports News

Men’s Soccer Defeats Howard Payne 2-1

todaySeptember 10, 2023

Cover Photo taken by student photographer, Rylan Warncke

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team won their non-conference home opener against Howard Payne University 2-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

After falling behind early to the Yellow Jackets with a goal scored in the 15th minute of play, Schreiner quickly bounced back and turned the match around completely. In the 31st minute of the first half, junior midfielder, Manny Coya, found sophomore, Travis Matthews, for an open tap in goal that tied the match up 1-1. Then, in less than a minute with the Mountaineers back on the attack, Travis Matthews drew a foul inside the box and was awarded a pentalty kick. The PK was taken by sophomore, Cameron Armer, who found the back of the net and put Schreiner up 2-1 heading into halftime. 

After a strong defensive effort by the Mountaineers and a scoreless 45 minutes of play, the match came to a conclusion with a final score of 2-1 in favor of Schreiner.

Scoring Plays

Travis Matthews – 31′ (Assisted by Manny Coya)

Cameron Armer – 32′ (Penalty Kick)

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

Similar posts

