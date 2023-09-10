AD
Men’s Soccer Defeats McMurry University 4-3

todaySeptember 10, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team won their road non-conference match against McMurry University 4-3.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University.

It was a high scoring affair as the Mountaineers found offensive production all over the field. Senior, Bryan Rivas, got things started with a goal scored in the 12th minute off an assist from Zaaron Gonzalez. Then, after an answer from McMurry that tied the match at 1-1, senior, Iseah Hernandez, took the lead back for Schreiner with a goal scored in the 43rd minute. Soon after the second half got underway, the Mountaineers found their way onto the scoreboard again with penaly kick scored by sophomore, Travis Matthews, in the 53rd minute. However, that wouldn’t be it for Matthews as he put one in the back of the net again just three minutes later off of another assist from Zaaron Gonzalez. Finally, after surviving a late attack from the War Hawks, the match came to a conclusion with a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Mountaineers.

The two goals by Matthews now puts him in the top spot of the team’s season goal scorers (3).

Scoring Summary

Bryan Rivas – 12′ (asisted by Zaaron Gonzalez)

Iseah Hernandez – 43′

Travis Matthews – 53′ (Penalty Kick)

Travis Matthews – 56′ (assisted by Zaaron Gonzalez)

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

