Men’s Soccer Falls to Texas Lutheran 4-0

todaySeptember 30, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their road conference match against Texas Lutheran University 4-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Seguin, Texas, for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

Unfortunately, it was a tough SCAC opener for Schreiner, as Texas Lutheran took the lead in the final minutes of the first half and held on to it for the remainder of the match.

The Bulldogs would go on to add three more goals to their total in the second half as the match came to a conclusion with a final score of 4-0.

Written by: Schreiner University

