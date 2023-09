AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team forced a 1-1 draw in their road match against Millsaps College.

The Mountaineers were in Jackson, Mississippi, for their non-conference matchup against the Majors from Millsaps College.

After a scoreless twenty minutes to open the match, it was Schreiner who would find their way on to the scoreboard first off a deep shot from senior defender, Mason Lubbe (assisted by Owen Comstock), his first of the season and fourth of his career.

However, the Majors would quickly respond just four minutes later with a goal of their own to even the match up 1-1 heading into halftime.

After another scoreless 45 minutes of play, the match was called a tie with a final score of 1-1.

Up next for the Schreiner Men’s Soccer team will be their home opener where they are set to take on the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

