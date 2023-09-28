AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Metal Massacre’﻿ documentary, featuring Metallica’s James & Lars, to premiere on AXS TV

todaySeptember 28, 2023

ABC/Randy Holmes

The new documentary Metal Massacre: The Story of the Legendary Album will premiere October 28 at 9 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

Said legendary album is 1982’s Metal Massacre, the debut release from the label Metal Blade Records. The compilation featured various unsigned metal bands, including a then-unknown Metallica, who contributed the song “Hit the Lights.”

Metallica‘s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are featured in the doc, as are Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, who was also featured on the Metal Massacre album.

The premiere of Metal Massacre: The Story of the Legendary Album is part of AXS TV’s Heavy Metal Halloween programming lineup, which will also include various docs and concert films about artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper and Judas Priest.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

