AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica marks anniversary of Cliff Burton’s death

todaySeptember 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Fin Costello/Redferns

Metallica is commemorating the anniversary of bassist Cliff Burton‘s death.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 27, the metal legends write, “We miss you, Cliff,” alongside a video of a recent performance of the song “Orion.”

The instrumental “Orion” appears on Metallica’s Master of Puppets album and was largely written by Burton. Following his death, “Orion” became a tribute song to Burton.

Burton played on Metallica’s first three albums: 1983’s Kill ‘Em All, 1984’s Ride the Lightning and 1986’s Master of Puppets. He died September 27, 1986, in a bus accident. He was 24.

Metallica then recruited Jason Newsted to play bass. After Newsted’s departure in 2001, Robert Trujillo joined in 2003 and has remained Metallica’s bassist ever since.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%