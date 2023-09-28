MIAW begins Annual Recognition the 1st week in October

AD

The National Alliance on Mental Illness – Kerrville will be hosting an information table at River Hills Mall center court on Saturday, September 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all information is provided free of charge. There will be two members of NAMI Kerrville available on site to answer questions.

NAMI Kerrville is an affiliate of both NAMI Texas and NAMI US, and the local chapter meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month featuring a speaker or a program. All meetings are open to the public and, there is no fee to attend. The Kerrville affiliate was organized in 1989 and serves Kerr County along with surrounding counties.

The first week of October was officially established as Mental Illness Awareness Week in 1990 by the United States Congress to recognize that many Americans face the reality of living with the symptoms of mental illness either directly or indirectly through family, friends or even co-workers. MIAW is a week dedicated to help individuals become more aware, help prevent discrimination, and provide support.

The MIAW theme for 2023 centers on “Together We Care. Together We Share.” National Alliance on Mental Illness was formed in 1979 focusing on assisting families and communities. NAMI offers classes and support groups for individuals with mental illness, as well as classes and support groups for caregivers, families, friends, and others who are interested in learning more about the topic.

For more information, visit www.namitexas.org, or email nami_kerrville@yahoo.com.ing

