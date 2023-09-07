AD
Mick Fleetwood & Stewart Copeland set for #MauiStrong live stream

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood and The Police’s Stewart Copeland are among the artists coming together to help raise money for the victims of the Maui wildfires. Both artists are set to take part in #MauiStrong, a live stream event happening Friday, September 8, on YouTube. 

Mick is set to perform alongside Gretchen Rhodes “and friends,” while Copeland will lead a “Drums for Maui” segment, backed by some local musicians from the island. The live stream will be a mix of art, music and storytelling and will also feature LL Cool JSarah McLachlanZiggy MarleyLukas NelsonNathaniel Rateliff and others .

Funds raised will benefit the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund as well as the Recording Academy charity MusicCares. A future soundtrack from the event will also benefit the two organizations.

#MauiStrong will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Marley’s YouTube channel. Those interested in donating will be able to do so by clicking a button right on the watch page. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's Texas Hill Country happening this Saturday

The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's-Hill Country is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9, at Marktplatz in Fredericksburg. There will be limited onsite registration beginning at 8 a.m. with the event happening at 8:30 a.m. Attendees have the option of walking one mile or three miles and the routes can be found at www.act.alz.org. All of the funds raised through this event will be used for further care, […]

todaySeptember 7, 2023

