Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus breaks Adele’s chart record with “Flowers”

todaySeptember 22, 2023

Background
Columbia

Miley Cyrus‘ unstoppable hit “Flowers” has just broken a major chart record.

“Flowers” just hit its 25th week at number one on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, meaning Miley now owns the record for the longest-running chart-topper by a woman on that ranking.

The previous record was held by Adele, who was number one for 24 weeks between 2021 and 2022 with “Easy On Me.”

If Miley can hang on to the top spot for 11 more weeks, she’ll tie the all-time record-holder, Maroon 5, who from 2018 to 2019, spent 36 weeks at number one with “Girls Like You.”

That song and two others are the only ones that have been number one on the chart longer than “Flowers.” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Uncle Kracker‘s “Drift Away” were on top for 35 and 28 weeks, respectively.

On September 21, Miley posted a photo of herself looking glamorous outside a house with some greenery and tropical flowers and captioned it, “I CAN BUY MYSELF FLOWERS.” Fans jumped into the comments section to beg her to perform at Super Bowl halftime.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

