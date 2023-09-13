AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Mira Sorvino reveals she’s dancing in honor of her late dad on ‘DWTS’ season 32

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
The Sorvinos in 2010 – Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Mira Sorvino said she’ll be dancing in honor of her late father, Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino, on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

The Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion actress, 55, opened up to Good Morning America with a sweet recollection of her famous dad, who died in July 2022 at the age of 83, which she said inspired her to sign up for the show despite feeling both “excitement and fear.”

“We used to watch all the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and Gene Kelly movies together,” she said. “That was such a fond memory I have, and so getting to do the ballroom portion, you know, the more elegant dances or the movie-type dances, it’s kind of for him.”

In addition to her dad, the Oscar winner said she’s dancing for herself, as well as for “my girls,” referencing her daughters Mattea and Lucia.

“I’m dancing for myself because it was a dream of mine since I was a kid to be a real dancer,” she noted. “I love dancing, but I’m not really a dancer, so this is like this little visit to Dancing Land.”

As for her daughters, Sorvino said Mattea is an “incredible dancer” in her own right and Lucia “loves dancing too.”

Sorvino also has two sons, Holden and Johnny, whom she shares with husband Christopher Backus.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 premieres September 26 on ABC and Disney+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

chris-pratt-thanks-donors-for-raising-more-than-$375,000-for-maui-relief
insert_link

Entertainment News

Chris Pratt thanks donors for raising more than $375,000 for Maui relief

Getty Images for Marvel Studios On Wednesday, September 13, Chris Pratt posted on Instagram a warm thank you to those who contributed to a charity effort for Maui fire relief via sale of clothing from his lifestyle apparel partner TravisMatthew. Pratt previously announced that all the profits from the company's online End of Summer Sale, which began September 1, would be donated to the Maui Strong Fund through the Hawaii […]

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%