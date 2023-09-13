AD
Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert celebrates 5 years of Idyllwind

todaySeptember 13, 2023

ABC

Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert is officially five.

Miranda celebrated her lifestyle brand and fashion line’s fifth anniversary on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing, “.@Idyllwind turns 5 today! We’re all badass and imperfect. And this line celebrates embracing that about ourselves. Thank y’all for the love and support.”

To further celebrate this milestone, Miranda’s Idyllwind is having a contest with the top prize being a $5,000 Idyllwind gift card and signed Idyllwind items. 

You can shop all things Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert at idyllwind.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

