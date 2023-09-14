Music notes: Harry Styles, Maroon 5 and more

Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” soundtracks the new trailer for the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry. The show stars Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a scientist whose dreams are put on hold when she gets fired from her lab. This leads her to take on a job as a TV cooking show host, where she inspires her viewers in unexpected ways. It premieres October 13.

Former TRL host Carson Daly commemorated the 25th anniversary of the music video countdown show with a post on social media Thursday. “I’m so grateful for that time & all of you who allowed me (and my T-Mobile SideKick) to be apart of your life,” he wrote. “I hope this finds you happy & healthy 25 yrs later. Hey, I wonder if that Backstreet Boys fangirl who yelled at me is still mad? Lol…Good times.”

No, Taylor Swift’s ex-fling Matty Healy will not be making an appearance on 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Nor will his band The 1975, a spokesperson for Taylor tells Billboard. This puts to rest rumors from the British tabloids.