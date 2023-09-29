Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Melissa Etheridge and more

The Jonas Brothers – Nick, Joe and Kevin – wished a happy birthday to the “bonus Jonas,” their younger brother, Frankie. They all shared photos to their social media in celebration of Frankie turning 23 on Thursday, September 28. “Happy birthday to one of the coolest people I know,” Joe captioned his post. Frankie responded, “I wouldn’t know how to be cool if I didn’t have you to look up to.”

He may produce scary movies for a living, but Blumhouse founder Jason Blum says one thing scares him more than anything. “The one thing that scares me to death is Taylor Swift!” he jokes to Entertainment Weekly. So much so that he “bowed his head” and changed the release date of The Exorcist: Believer so it wouldn’t compete with Taylor’s Eras Tour concert film. Exorcist now comes out October 6, while Taylor’s movie comes out October 13.