Music notes: Lionel Richie, Darren Hayes and more

Another night, another Taylor Swift outing with her gal pals. The singer was spotted out to dinner in NYC with Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Barbie director Greta Gerwig on Monday, September 18. Zoë and Laura worked together on Big Little Lies, while Laura worked with Greta on Little Women and starred in Taylor’s “Bejeweled” video.

Nicole and Sofia Richie made sure to show their father, Lionel Richie, their support at a recent performance. Lionel shared an Instagram video post of his children cheering him on. “Take your Kids to Work Day turned out well,” he wrote in the accompanying caption, along with a laughing emoji. “Truly Madly Deeply” no more. Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes is reportedly divorcing his husband, Richard Cullen, after 17 years of marriage. The two announced their separation back in May, and now, TMZ reports Hayes has officially filed for divorce.

Bruno Mars is set to perform at the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix 2023 next month. He’ll play the post-race concert on Sunday, October 8. The Grand Prix weekend kicks off October 6 at Lusail International Circuit in Doha.

The Jonas Brothers want to kick start your fitness routine. They’re teaming up with VR fitness app Supernatural to bring their greatest hits to a bunch of different workout classes, including boxing and a cardio class called Flow. The JoBros collab launches Monday, September 25.

John Mayer opened for Ed Sheeran in a pinch at his Gillette Stadium show in July, and now, Ed is returning the favor. Ed will be John’s opening act at a benefit concert to support the Heart and Armor Foundation, set to take place Tuesday night, September 19, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.