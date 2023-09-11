Music notes: Melissa Etheridge, Ryan Tedder and more

Want to have dinner with Melissa Etheridge? The singer is hosting Dinner with ME on Broadway, a fundraising event taking place September 27, the day before opening night of her Broadway show My Window. Tickets are on sale now and include a sit-down dinner, open bar, special guests and an auction. It’ll take place at Bond 45 in New York City’s theater district. Ticket sales go to benefit the Etheridge Foundation.

Ryan Tedder performed at the official opening of UMusic Hotel Madrid, the world’s first UMusic Hotel, over the weekend. The new hotel, which incorporates elements of the local music scene in Madrid, features a theater, a restaurant, a rooftop bar, an outdoor pool and more.

Harry Styles was photographed taking a dip at the Hampstead Heath duck ponds in London Saturday amidst a U.K. heat wave. The singer was snapped shirtless in green swim trunks.

Sia is back — face-covering wig and all. The singer made a surprise appearance at Christian Siriano’s fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Friday. According to Page Six, she sang “Chandelier” and “Diamonds” for a crowd that included Janet Jackson, Avril Lavigne and Kesha.