Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Sara Bareilles, Ricky Martin and more

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are among some of Broadway’s biggest stars set to perform at Broadway for Biden, a one-night-only fundraising concert event. President Joe Biden will attend the concert, which will be held on September 18 at an unspecified venue in Times Square.

A second film in 24 hours has moved its opening date after Taylor Swift announced that her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will release in theaters on October 13. Meg Ryan‘s grand return to big screen with her film What Happens Later will now arrive, well, later. The film’s new opening date is November 3 so as to not directly compete with Taylor at the box office.

Ricky Martin has reached a settlement agreement with Jwan Yosef just two months after Ricky filed for divorce. According to the legal documents that were obtained by People, all that is needed is for a judge to sign off on it, then their divorce will be finalized.

Kevin Jonas’ daughters, Alena and Valentina, are embracing the fact that they inspired the Jonas Brothers song “Little Bird.” On Thursday, Kevin shared a photo of his daughters wearing jean jackets with an image of two cartoon birds embroidered on the back. “Little birds,” he captioned the photo, alongside a red heart emoji.

Luke Combs has welcomed a second child. Luke and wife Nicole announced the arrival of their son, Beau Lee Combs, who was born on August 15, in a joint Instagram Reel shared on August 31. Luke and Nicole are also parents to 14-month-old son Tex Lawrence.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

