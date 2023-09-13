AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Musicians to celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy: PBS’ “Recording Live from Analog”

Bruce Springsteen’s classic solo album Nebraska is being celebrated with a special show in Nashville.

Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska: Celebrating A Rough Masterpiece will take place Tuesday, September 19, at Analog at the Hutton and will be part of Americanafest, which is happening in Nashville September 19-23. 

The event will be taped for PBS’ Recorded Live at Analog series, which will debut in 2024. It will be hosted by Warren Zanes, who wrote the recently released book about the album, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. Emmylou HarrisLyle LovettThe LumineersLucinda Williams and Noah Kahan are confirmed to perform songs from the album.

Released September 30, 1982, Nebraska featured such classic Springsteen tunes as “Atlantic City,” “Reason to Believe” and “Johnny 99.” It was a critical darling and a top 10 hit for The Boss, and has been included on several lists of the greatest albums of all time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

investigation-opened-after-seattle-officer-heard-joking-about-pedestrian’s-death
insert_link

National News

Investigation opened after Seattle officer heard joking about pedestrian’s death

(SEATTLE) -- A Seattle police accountability office is investigating after an officer was recorded on his body camera joking over the death of a 23-year-old woman who was fatally struck by another officer who was responding to a call. Graduate student Jaahnavi Kandula was in a crosswalk the night of Jan. 23 when an officer struck her with his patrol SUV, police said. The officer, Kevin Dave, was driving 74 mph […]

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%