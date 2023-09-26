NASA collaborating with Kerrville River Festival to offer ultimate viewing experience for 2023 annular solar eclipse

AD

The City of Kerrville is excited to announce it is offering premium viewing for this year’s annular solar eclipse on October 14 at the Fourth Annual Kerrville River Festival in Louise Hays Park. NASA has designated Kerrville as a major viewing partner in the U.S. for the annular eclipse and will be collaborating with the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department to help enhance the experience for all attendees. The agency will be broadcasting the eclipse live from the event and will have a team of experts on-site to engage with the public, while also providing hands-on activities, giveaways and a keynote speaker.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon aligns with the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect as the moon partially obscures the sun’s center. The event itself is expected to occur at precisely 11:50 a.m. and will occur for 4 minutes and 15 seconds. Immediately following the eclipse, a NASA speaker will speak. Local officials want to remind attendees that there is no safe time to look at the sun without eclipse-viewing glasses during this event.

“The annular solar eclipse will be a spectacular view from Kerrville, and millions of people across the Western Hemisphere will be able to see the radiant ring of fire,” said Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. Fox also said that she was excited about the possibility of these types of events being a catalyst for inspiring the younger generation, to dream big through this rare opportunity in our solar system.

Festival grounds will open at 10 a.m., and entry to the festival is free. Additionally, there will be family-friendly activities, local food/merchant vendors, and live music throughout the day. Country star Danielle Bradbery will be headlining the festival.

For more information and updates, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD