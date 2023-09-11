AD
Nashville notes: Colin Stough’s “Promiseland” + James Barker Band’s “Champagne”

todaySeptember 11, 2023

American Idol season 21 alum Colin Stough has released “Promiseland.” Colin wrote the rocking track with Alex Maxwell and Dawson Edwards. “Man, ‘Promiseland’ describes me and my roots,” says Colin. “It’s a song about where I’m from; and, it’s a reminder to myself that no matter where I am or what I’m doing, nothing or no one will change me.”

James Barker Band has dropped a new song, “Champagne.” The uptempo heartbreak tune previews their forthcoming six-track EP, Ahead of Our Time, due out October 20. “This project tells the story of who we are, where we’ve been, and where we’re headed in our next chapter,” shares lead singer James Barker.

To celebrate their forthcoming sold-out show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, Midland has rolled out several new items in their merch store. “Gear up for Red Rocks in time for the show. We’ve got some new [designs] for y’all and signed lithographs that will ship before our sold out show on October 14. Cheers [clinking beer mugs emoji],” they share on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can grab yours now at store.midlandofficial.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous post

Van Halen shares remastered “It’s About Time” from upcoming ‘The Collection II’ box set

Rhino/Warner Records Van Halen is sharing another preview of their upcoming box set, The Collection II, which revisits the band’s Sammy Hagar era. In case you missed it, Van Halen recently released a remastered version of “It’s About Time,” a tune the band recorded in 2004 when they temporarily reunited with Hagar, who had left the group in 1996. Two other songs from that time, “Up For Breakfast” and “Learning To See,” also appear on the set. The Collection II, dropping October 6, will […]

todaySeptember 11, 2023

Similar posts

Bob Weir, Mickey Hart & more heading to Mexico for the Dead Ahead Festival

Erika Goldring/Getty Images The music of the Grateful Dead will be celebrated at a new festival in Mexico early next year. The Dead Ahead Festival will feature four nights of music in Riviera Cancun, featuring Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge, Don Was and Jay Lane, along with special appearances by Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson and more. The event […]

todaySeptember 11, 2023

