AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s “I Got A Problem” + Josh Turner’s ‘Greatest Hits’ LP

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Drake Milligan has dropped a surprise new song, “I Got A Problem.” The spirited track was penned by hit songwriters Jessi AlexanderJustin Wilson and Will Bundy. Drake will debut “I Got A Problem” on the performance stage of NBC’s America’s Got Talent on Wednesday, September 13.

Josh Turner has released his new Greatest Hits album. The 11-track collection includes the chart-topping singles “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Your Man.” Exclusive signed LPs and CDs are available now at shop.joshturner.com.

Jon Langston‘s debut album, Heart On Ice, has arrived. Out now via EMI Records Nashville, the 14-track record includes “I ain’t Country,” a rocking duet with Travis Denning.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

opry-goes-pink-returns-with-carly-pearce,-priscilla-block-+-more
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Opry Goes Pink returns with Carly Pearce, Priscilla Block + more

ABC/Larry McCormack Opry Goes Pink is returning for its 15th anniversary on October 10. Held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, the event will feature performances from Opry members Carly Pearce, The Isaacs, Gary Mule Deer and Riders In The Sky, as well as fast-rising artist Priscilla Block. Carly will also flip the switch on the Opry's barn backdrop and turn it pink for the special event. Five dollars from every ticket purchased will go to Susan G. Komen to support its fight […]

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%