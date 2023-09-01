AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Larry Fleet’s ‘Earned It,’ Billy Currington + Danielle Bradberry’s new songs

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Larry Fleet‘s highly anticipated third album, Earned It, has arrived. Of the heartfelt 21-track collection, Larry shares, “I’m growing, I’m getting older. We all are. But I’m here now and I’m really loving where I’m at. I’m blessed and happy with my life.” 

Billy Currington has released a new song, “Anchor Man.” The breezy tune was written by Paul Overstreet and Scotty Emerick and follows “City Don’t,” which dropped in June.

Danielle Bradberry gets vulnerable on her new track, “The Day That I’m Over You.” “When I first heard this song, it jumped out at me immediately because it offers a unique perspective on a universal experience,” Danielle says of the heartbreak number. She adds that it “gives a front row seat to the internal dialog [sic] within yourself when you know it’s time to move on.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll + Bunnie XO renew their wedding vows

ABC Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, returned to Las Vegas recently to renew their wedding vows. The country star shared footage of the special moment on TikTok on August 31.  "7 years ago we stumbled into this little chapel in Vegas black out drunk," Jelly writes via an onscreen caption as Bunny walks out in her white wedding dress to meet her husband, decked out in a red suit. "My only regret was never seeing […]

todaySeptember 1, 2023

