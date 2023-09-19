AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Luke Grimes’ EP + The Oak Ridge Boys’ Farewell Tour

todaySeptember 19, 2023

Rising country artist and Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is set to release his debut EP, Pain Pills Or Pews, on October 20. The Dave Cobb-produced EP features six songs, including “Burn,” which drops Friday, September 22. Pain Pill Or Pews is available for presave now.

The Oak Ridge Boys have announced their American Made: Farewell Tour. “We are doing a farewell tour because we owe it to our fans to say goodbye. They have always been there for us through the good times and the bad,” shares the group’s William Lee Golden. The full statement and tour schedule are available now at oakridgeboys.com.

Tyler Booth‘s EP, Keep It Real, is out now. “It’s always cool for me to watch artists I look up to grow in their music and evolve. With this new music, I feel like I’ve moved on to another stage myself, which is a very cool thing and makes me really excited to share what I’ve been working on with the world,” Tyler says of his new six-track project.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

