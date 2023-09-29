AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: New music from Jonathan Hutcherson, Brittney Spencer + more

todaySeptember 29, 2023

Emerging country singer/songwriter Jonathan Hutcherson has released his new song, “Go South.” Jonathan penned the breezy, romantic ode with Dan Wilson and Joseph Patton, and co-produced it with Luke Laird.

Brittney Spencer‘s new track, “Bigger Than the Song,” is out now. The track, which name-drops country greats such as Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, is the first preview of Brittney’s upcoming album, My Stupid Life, due out January 19. 

Tickets for the newly added dates of Tim McGraw‘s 2024 Standing Room Only Tour are on sale now at timmcgraw.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

