    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Toby Keith’s ‘100% Songwriter’ + Matt Schuster joins Warner Music Nashville

todaySeptember 21, 2023

Toby Keith is set to release a new album titled 100% Songwriter. Due out November 3, the 13-track collection — which features various hits solely penned by Toby — is available for preorder now.

Warner Music Nashville has added emerging country singer/songwriter Matt Schuster to its roster. The Charleston, Illinois, native’s major label debut song, “Tell Me Tennessee,” drops Friday, September 22, and is available for presave now.

Up-and-comer Delaney Ramsdell has dropped a new song titled “Any Good Wife.” The slow-burning ballad was penned by Delaney and Autumn Buysse.

Riley Green is kicking off duck season with brand new merch bundles, which include a T-shirt, hat, duck call and more. Check it out at Riley’s merch store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

