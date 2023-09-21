AD
Neil Young performs two classic albums at The Roxy 50th anniversary show

September 21, 2023

Neil Young kicked off his two-night stand at The Roxy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, treating the intimate audience to performances of two complete albums.

According to setlist.fm, Young and his pre-Crazy Horse band, Santa Monica Flyers, kicked off the show by playing the 1973 album Tonight’s The Night in its entirety, followed by his 1969 release, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere.

Young classics performed during the show include “Cinnamon Girl” and “Down By The River,” with the Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere deep cut “Round and Round (It Won’t Be Long)” being played live for the first time. 

The two concerts are part of The Roxy’s 50th anniversary celebration and will benefit The Painted Turtle, a camp for children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, which educates children who have severe speech and physical impairments. Young performed for the venue’s opening 50 years ago.

Neil Young and Santa Monica Flyers play The Roxy again on Thursday, September 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

