AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

New box set to celebrate Greg Lake’s solo career

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Manticore Records Through Spirit of Unicorn Music

The late Greg Lake may be best known for his work with Emerson, Lake & Palmer, but he also had an extensive solo career. Now, that career is being celebrated with a brand new box set.

Greg Lake Magical, dropping November 10, is a limited edition, seven-CD box set featuring Lake’s two studio albums, Greg Lake and Manoeuvres, and two live albums. It includes collaborations with Clarence ClemonsTotoSteve HoweGeoff DownesKeith EmersonCarl PalmerGary Moore and others.

In addition to the music, the set includes a 64-page coffee table book with previously unseen archival photos and sleeve notes by Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing, who talked to many of Lake’s collaborators.

Greg Lake Magical is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Carnival Cruise passenger reported missing after ship returns to Florida

David Sacks/Getty Images (MIAMI) -- A guest aboard a Carnival cruise ship was reported missing by family Monday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Kevin McGrath, 26, was on the Carnival Conquest with family and was last seen by his brother in his cabin early Monday, the day the ship arrived back to Port Miami, according to a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line. McGrath was supposed to meet with family for breakfast before disembarking the ship, but he never […]

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

‘The Osbournes’﻿ podcast returning September 12

Kevin Mazur/WireImage The Osbournes are back, in podcast form. The heavy metal family's audio series will return after a five-year hiatus beginning September 12. Ozzy and Sharon will be joined by kids Jack and Kelly for the show. "Nothing is off limits," Sharon tells Rolling Stone, to which Kelly replies, […]

todaySeptember 5, 2023

AD
0%