Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: Stephen Sanchez, Madonna and more

todaySeptember 22, 2023

Duncan Laurence, known for his hit “Arcade,” is out with his new album, Skyboy. His sophomore effort features 11 tracks, including the previously released title track, “Electric Life” and “I Want It All.”

“Until I Found You” singer Stephen Sanchez has released his debut album, Angel Face, a concept record about a love triangle set in the late fifties and early sixties. He also dropped music videos for two of the album’s tracks: “Death of the Troubadour” and “High.”

Madonna has released a collection of remixes of 1998’s “The Power of Good-Bye,” in honor of the song’s 25th anniversary. The song originally appeared on her seventh studio album, Ray of Light.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

