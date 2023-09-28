AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

New Wynonna Judd + Trisha Yearwood duet coming Friday

todaySeptember 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Two country icons are teaming up for a Judds classic.

Wynonna Judd has announced that Trisha Yearwood will join her on a cover of The Judds‘ 1986 hit “Cry Myself to Sleep.” The track will serve as the newest preview of the upcoming Judds covers album, A Tribute to The Judds, due out October 27.

“I have a song coming out with @trishayearwood this Friday and my heart cannot stand it!!!!!!!!” Trisha shares on Instagram. “So excited for you to hear our version of ‘Cry Myself to Sleep’ as part of The Judds Tribute Album.”

A Tribute to The Judds was first previewed in August with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s rendition of “Love Is Alive.”

A Tribute to The Judds and Wynonna and Trisha’s “Cry Myself to Sleep” are available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%